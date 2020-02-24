|
Alice "Faye" Munsey
Knoxville - Alice "Faye" Munsey-age 82 of Knoxville, formerly of Washburn passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, Luttrell. Preceded in death by husband, Frank Munsey; daughter, Linda Munsey; parents, Burchell and Rena (Lee) Needham; sisters, Juanita Monroe, Ileen Atkins and Ann Bolden; brother, Lloyd Needham; son-in-law, Johnny Janeway.
Survivors: daughters, Carolyn Janeway, Pam (Wesley) Suffridge, Debbie (Jerry) Givens, Ashley Wilson; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special friend, Martha Goddard.
The family will receive friends 5 -7:30 P.M. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Beeler officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home 1 P.M. Thursday to proceed to Booker-Needham Cemetery, Washburn for interment service at 2 P.M. with pallbearers: Jimmy Munsey, Noah Janeway, Austin Nicely, Devin Nicely, Chris Bolden, William Mitchell, Jason Lyles. Honorary Pallbearers: Roy Williams, Tyler Munsey, Johnny Hutchison, II, Joey Janeway and Rocky Henry. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020