Alice Ruth Kruse
Memphis - Alice Ruth Kruse, went home to be with he Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Roy Kruse; son Royden Kruse, Jr.; daughter Robin Byrd, Cathy Larsen, Mary Davis, and Heather Wheeler; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a memorial service to follow starting at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet at 9:15am Friday, August 2, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, located at 220 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, for a 9:30am inurnment. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations to be attributed to Young William's Animal Shelter https://www.young-williams.org/donations/ Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019