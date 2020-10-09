1/
Alice Smart Scarbrough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Smart Scarbrough

Powell - Alice Smart Scarbrough, age 80 of Powell, passed away October 9, 2020. She was a member of Bartlebaugh Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Alice retired from Chattanooga City School System after many years of service. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by parents Nina Varner and Harrison Smart, as well as, sister-in-law Nancy Smart. Survived by husband of 63 years Robert Scarbrough, children Pam (Steve) Torrie, Debra Scarbrough, and Robert "Barney" Scarbrough; grandchildren Steve (Joy) Rogers, Katie Goodson, Mark (Crystal) Graham, Hayden Scarbrough, and Delaney Scarbrough; great-grandchildren Lillie Goodson, Maggie, Lucy, Rosie, and Ben Rogers; brother Harrison Allen Smart; sister-in-law Betty Sue Hill of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother-in-law James Ernest Scarbrough of Knoxville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved