Alice Smart Scarbrough
Powell - Alice Smart Scarbrough, age 80 of Powell, passed away October 9, 2020. She was a member of Bartlebaugh Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Alice retired from Chattanooga City School System after many years of service. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by parents Nina Varner and Harrison Smart, as well as, sister-in-law Nancy Smart. Survived by husband of 63 years Robert Scarbrough, children Pam (Steve) Torrie, Debra Scarbrough, and Robert "Barney" Scarbrough; grandchildren Steve (Joy) Rogers, Katie Goodson, Mark (Crystal) Graham, Hayden Scarbrough, and Delaney Scarbrough; great-grandchildren Lillie Goodson, Maggie, Lucy, Rosie, and Ben Rogers; brother Harrison Allen Smart; sister-in-law Betty Sue Hill of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother-in-law James Ernest Scarbrough of Knoxville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com