Alice T. Gosey
Knoxville - Alice T. Gosey (Ollie Alice Teague), age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born in Kentucky to the late Rufus and Lillie Alice Teague, Alice lived most of her life in Nashville where she retained membership in Andrew Price Memorial Methodist Church. Her loving husband, William D. Gosey, was relocated to Atlanta, GA where she remained after his death in 1985. After developing Alzheimer's in 2015, Alice moved to Knoxville to live with her daughter, Brenda. Preceded in death by husbands, William D. Gosey, Fred Charles Zavesky and Daniel Evans; son, Fred Charles Zavesky Jr.; granddaughter, Jessie Lauren Pilgrim; brothers, John Teague, Harold Teague; sisters, Cathy Neel, Lou Price. Survived by daughters, Brenda Evans Pilgrim, Doris Evans Galyon (Kent); son, Steven T. Zavesky (Carol); grandchildren, Jeremy Galyon(Krista), Richard Galyon, Katharine Alice Pilgrim; 2 great-grandchildren, Elise and Elliot Galyon; sisters, Christeen Marks, Helen Shampane, Peggy Williams; brothers, Darold Teague, Charlie Teague and a host of loving nieces and nephews and extended family. A celebration of Alice's life will be held this spring in Nashville, TN. On line condolences may be extended at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com. Donations in her honor can be made to Alzheimer Tennessee. www.alztennessee.org.
