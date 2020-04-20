Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alice Tutterrow Littleton


1938 - 2020
Alice Tutterrow Littleton Obituary
Alice Tutterrow Littleton

Knoxville - Alice Tutterrow Littleton - age 82 of Knoxville passed away April 20, 2020. She was born in Loudon County on January 22, 1938. After dealing with many health issues here on Earth, it was her desire to "dance through the pearly gates with shiny red shoes." She was a born again Christian and of the Baptist faith.

Alice was a longtime resident of the Rocky Hill Community. She retired from Lakeshore Mental Health with 35 years of service and was a member of the the Lakeshore Retirees Club. Alice was a member of Cavett Station DAR. She enjoyed gardening, wearing hats, and family gatherings where she shared her wonderful banana pudding.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Lee Littleton; son, H. John Miller; parents, Sanford B. Tutterrow and Ella F. Tutterrow. She is survived by her son, Sanford F. Miller; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Katherine Tutterrow; brother, Lynn Tutterrow; sisters and brothers-in-law, Naomi and Jerry Scott, Betty and Vaughn Loveday; special nephew, Leroy Tutterrow; nephew, Rusty Loveday and wife, Nancy; niece, Pam Loveday; devoted lifelong friend, Nancy Shepherd and much loved pet, Abbygail. She cherished her family and friends more than gold.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23rd at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
