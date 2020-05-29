Alice Williams
Corryton - Alice G. Williams - age 84 of Corryton passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Member of Block Springs Baptist Church. Alice was a loving mother and grandmother. She was former employee with Standard Knitting Mill. Preceded in death by husbands, Kayo Joyce, Ancle Ray Kelley, and Gene Williams; parents, William "Bill" and Georgia Mae Mitchell; grandparents, Pop and Alice Howard; siblings, Carl Ray Mitchell and Carol "Tootsie" Mullins; and son-in-law, Troy Davis. Survived by children, Carylon Davis and Cotton, Cristal Kelley (Keith) Byrd, Randolph "Randy" Kelley and fiancé Cindy Byrd; grandchildren, Shandra, Jeremy, Alexus, and Alison; six great grandchildren; sisters, Willie "Billie" Mae Beaty and Nancy Wolfe; and many other special family members. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM on Wednesday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
