Aline (Pat) Curtis
Lenoir City, TN
Aline (Pat) Curtis - age 87 of Lenoir City, went to be with Jesus on Friday evening, May 10, 2019. She was a member of Nelson Street Baptist Church and a retiree of Yale Corporation with over 35 years of service. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Lois Palmer; brothers, Don and Ray Palmer; and husband, William (Bill) Curtis. She is survived by her sons: Steve Curtis and wife Norma, David Curtis and wife Diane, and Greg Curtis; five grandchildren: Ryan, Allen, Eric, Jeremy Curtis, Jaclyn Curtis Aubuchon and husband Derek; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The whole family would like to give a special thanks from the bottom of our hearts to the staff at The Lantern of Lenoir City for taking such good care of our mom. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Frank Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 12, 2019