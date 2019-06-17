|
|
Alisha Rebecca (McCarty) Green, age 33, of LaFollette passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She attended church at The Habor. Preceded in death by sister, Amber Elizabeth McCarty; grandparents, Carol McCarty, Lewis Ivey, Mable Collingworth; Uncles, Shelby Bowlin and David Veler.
Survivors: Children, Jace Christopher McCarty and Braylee Elizabeth Carroll; mother, Mary Goins; father, Steven McCarty; brothers, Noah, Caleb, Samuel and Seth McCarty; step mother, Aimie McCarty; sisters, April Reisinger and Andrea McCarty; grandparents, Herschel McCarty and Magdline Ivey; several nieces and nephews.
Service: 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel, Brother Paul Sweat officiating. Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made online at
www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019