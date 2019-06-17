Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Alisha Rebecca (McCarty) Green Obituary
Alisha Rebecca (McCarty) Green, age 33, of LaFollette passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She attended church at The Habor. Preceded in death by sister, Amber Elizabeth McCarty; grandparents, Carol McCarty, Lewis Ivey, Mable Collingworth; Uncles, Shelby Bowlin and David Veler.

Survivors: Children, Jace Christopher McCarty and Braylee Elizabeth Carroll; mother, Mary Goins; father, Steven McCarty; brothers, Noah, Caleb, Samuel and Seth McCarty; step mother, Aimie McCarty; sisters, April Reisinger and Andrea McCarty; grandparents, Herschel McCarty and Magdline Ivey; several nieces and nephews.

Service: 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel, Brother Paul Sweat officiating. Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made online at

www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019
