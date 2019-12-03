|
Allan Livingstone Butler Sr.
Knoxville - Allan Livingstone Butler Sr. age 79, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord, Monday, November 25, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Prince A.Butler and Gladys E. Butler; brothers, Bishop Henry A. Butler, Rev. George M. Butler; sister, Doris R. Butler; sons, Alfred, Allan Jr. and Antonio Butler.
Survived by loving wife of 19 years, Cynthia Butler; daughter, Annette, Alistina, Anisca, Anna Butler, Andrea Forbes and Anistasia Wallace; sons, Alan and Ali Butler; adopted son, Marcio Rolle; stepsons, Immanuel K. Thompson and Henry L. Ford; brother, Dr. Reginald O. (Mattie) Butler.
He was Bishop of Universal Church of Deliverance and founder and Dean of Universal Bible College, and Christian Practice Center School of Ministry and Seminary also Universal Bible College Bahamas. Before coming to Knoxville, Allan served as a Deacon and Minister of Recreation and Sports at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Nassau, Bahamas.
He had an immense love for the Vols and would tell you he bleeds orange.
Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church; funeral service, 11:00a.m., Bishop Rod Jones, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019