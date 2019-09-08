|
Allen Brace
Knoxville - Allen "Lanny" Brace age 64 of Knoxville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 2, 2019. He was a member of Walridge Baptist Church, an Army Veteran and was employed for 34 years with the US Navy Department of Defense. Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Harriet Brace and brother, Frederick, Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Cathy Brace; sons, Christopher (Shelly) Brace and Paul (Shelly) Brace; grandchildren, Kymberly, Aaron, Ryan, Jubilee and Thomas; brothers, Michael (Corky), Steven (Wendy) and Shawn (Peggy) Brace; sisters, Donna (John) Barnard, Kathryn (Gary) Hoagland, Lorena (Lowell) Cummings and Shelly (Bob) Moore; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday at Walridge Baptist Church with the service to follow at 4 pm. Pastor Toby Webber officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Monday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for an 11:30 am interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019