Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Interment
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:45 PM
t Blaine's Chapel Cemetery
Corryton, TN
Corryton - Allen Wayne Conard, 67, of Corryton, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Allen was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a long-time employee of Knox Porcelain. He is preceded in death by Step-Son, Vann Keys; and Parents, Claude A. Conard and Thelma Robertson Conard. Allen is survived by loving Wife, Betty McCurry Conard; Son, Chuck Conard; Daughter-in-law, Taylor; favorite and only Grandson, Silas Allen; Several Brothers and Sisters; numerous Nieces, Nephews, Brothers and Sisters-in-law, and Cousins. Receiving of Friends and Family will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Service to follow with Rev. Tim Inklebarger officiating and Chris Muncey performing Allen's favorite hymns.

Family and friends will meet Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 1:45 pm at Blaine's Chapel Cemetery in Corryton for a 2:00 pm interment.

Pallbearers will be Bobby McCurry, Chris Lester, Keith Steadman, Luke Lawrence, Bill Lawrence and Bobby Dotson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
