Allen "Al" Crumley
Sevierville, TN
Allen "Al" Crumley, age 75 of Sevierville, passed away Monday March 4, 2019. He was a
registered land surveyor in New York, Vermont, Florida and Tennessee and a licensed contractor in the state of Tennessee. He was a past
treasurer of the Gatlinburg Sportsman Club. Al was also a president of the Chalet Village Home Owners association. Al enjoyed fly fishing, building
bamboo fishing rods and tying flies. He
especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson. Al served in the 64th engineering battalion of the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and June Crumley of Rushville, IL. Al is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie Crumley; daughters Melissa (Missy) Norris of Sevierville, Michele Crumley of Johnson City, TN; grandson Josh Norris of Knoxville; sisters Melba Johnson of Rushville, IL, Dorothy Bucher and husband Aubrey of Quincy, IL, and several nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Honor Flight, Inc. Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck 175 South Tuttle Road Springfield, OH 45505. The family will receive friends from 10AM-12PM Friday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with service to follow at 12PM. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019