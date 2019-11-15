|
Allen Curtis
Loudon - Bruce Allen Curtis - age 74, of Loudon passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center. Allen was a member of Union Fork Creek Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during Vietnam. Allen retired from Viskase Corporation after 23 years of service. Since his retirement, Allen spent all his time repairing everything his family was constantly breaking. He enjoyed every minute while always showing love and enduring patience. Family and friends were everything to Allen. He shared his love of fishing, camping, gardening, ocean wave riding and all things outdoors. He will be dearly missed.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Bernice (McBroon) Curtis; in-laws, Cliff and Irene Williams; sister-in-law, Phyllis Ann Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years whom he called "Sweetie", Jenny Curtis; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Reid Webb; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Amy Curtis; grandchildren, Jacob Webb, Macey Webb, Emma Curtis, Aly Curtis and Will Curtis; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Donnie Montooth, Sherry and Tim Bivens; brother, Larry Curtis and friend Brenda Humphreys; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Johnny and Darlene Williams; several nieces and nephews.
Services to honor and remember Allen will be held 7 PM Sunday, November 17th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Donnie Houston and Rev. Daniel Fortman officiating. Interment 11 AM Monday in the Union Fork Creek Cemetery with military honors by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Sunday prior to the service at the McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019