Allen "Frank" Davis



Allen "Frank" Davis, departed this life, August 11, 2020.



Born February 16, 1960 to the union of the late Howard Davis Sr. and KatherineTine Davis.



Preceded in death by father Howard L. Davis, Sr. and sister, Rosalyn P. Davis.



Left to mourn his passing, mother, Katherine Davis Rucker; sister, Lucinda D. Jackson; brothers, Howard L. Davis Jr., Rashod (Desary) Rucker, all of Knoxville; George (Shirley) Davis, Tucker, GA; nieces, Desiree (Carey) Kennard, Aneisha Davis, GA, Heaven Rucker and Tiffany Ball, NY; nephews, Rashod Rucker Jr., Alex Rucker and Tyler Tallon; aunt, Jewel Rogers and uncle, Harold Davis Sr.; a host of cousins, other family to include the Rogers, Davis, and Stinson families.



Special thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Generations Center at Spencer, TN.



Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY



