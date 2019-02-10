Resources
Allen Edwin Lee, Sr.

Farragut, TN

Allen Edwin Lee, Sr. known by many as Lee, 76, of Farragut, Tennessee, succumbed to cancer peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judith Gioe; his children, Allen Jr. (Rachelle), Jason, Stephanie, Charles and Nicole; his grandchildren, Tiffani and Sebastian; his dog Buster; and his sister, Barbara Verret along with many cousins, nieces and nephew.

Allen is predeceased by his parents Jesse "Edwin" and Marguerite "Vera" Lee.

A celebration of Allen's life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 633 St John Court, Farragut, TN 37934. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. with Celebratory mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019
