1/
Allen Hale (Cub) Finger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Hale (Cub) Finger

Lenoir City - Allen Hale (Cub) Finger - age 61 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on July 10, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith. Cub was a longtime employee of Schott/Gemtron in Sweetwater. Preceded in death by his parents, Max and MaryEtta Finger; sister, Joan Hipps ; nephew, Isaac Hipps. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Cole Finger; son, Austin Finger; brother, Glenn "Bear" Finger; brother-in-law, David Hipps; mother-in-law, June Cole; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tim and Diane Cole, Moe and Selena Jackson; several nephews and a niece. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Keith Shown officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. wwwclickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved