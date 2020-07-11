Allen Hale (Cub) Finger
Lenoir City - Allen Hale (Cub) Finger - age 61 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on July 10, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith. Cub was a longtime employee of Schott/Gemtron in Sweetwater. Preceded in death by his parents, Max and MaryEtta Finger; sister, Joan Hipps ; nephew, Isaac Hipps. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Cole Finger; son, Austin Finger; brother, Glenn "Bear" Finger; brother-in-law, David Hipps; mother-in-law, June Cole; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tim and Diane Cole, Moe and Selena Jackson; several nephews and a niece. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Keith Shown officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. wwwclickfuneralhome.com