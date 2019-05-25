|
|
Allen James Doss
Knoxville, TN
Allen "Al" James Doss passed away on May 22, 2019, at the age of 72, from pancreatic cancer. He was born in Ft. Smith Arkansas on June 20, 1946. Al served in the Army in Vietnam from 1968 until 1969 in 1st Division Big Red One Charlie Company 18th. Al was an experienced mechanic and was the owner of Shop Equipment Service Company for 13 years. Al was an avid fisherman and camper. He fished in many local bass tournaments as well as Hungry Fishermen, Redman, and FLW Tournament trails. His favorite place to be was Dale Hollow Lake. He was also the owner of A&S Lures which included hawk spinner baits, crank baits, and flipping jigs. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Al was preceded by parents Virgil and Alice Doss. He is survived by wife of 42 years Sally; daughter Dawn Tipton and son-in-law Jonathan; granddaughter Makenzie and Macie; brother Richard and sister-in-law Sue; Brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and Arlene Vaughan; and several nieces and nephews. The family of Allen Doss would like to extend their gratitude to UT hospice for their wonderful care. Family will receive friends Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with memorial service to follow starting at 6:00pm with Rev. Tim Hopkins officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:15am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for an 11:30am graveside service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2019