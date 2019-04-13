Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Easterday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen L. Easterday

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen L. Easterday Obituary
Allen L Easterday

Knoxville, TN

Allen L. Easterday, age 77 of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on April 11, 2019. He worked many years until his

retirement at American Steel Foundary in Illinois. Allen enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Stella Easterday. Allen is survived by his children, Bryan Easterday and Kimberly Trotter. At Allen's request he will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now