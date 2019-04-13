|
Allen L Easterday
Knoxville, TN
Allen L. Easterday, age 77 of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on April 11, 2019. He worked many years until his
retirement at American Steel Foundary in Illinois. Allen enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Stella Easterday. Allen is survived by his children, Bryan Easterday and Kimberly Trotter. At Allen's request he will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019