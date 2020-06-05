Allen Ray Cook Sr.
Allen Ray Cook, Sr.

Nashville - Allen Ray Cook, Sr. of Nashville, Tn. formally of Knoxville, Tn.

Age 69 passed away May 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Pauletta. Survived by children, Elizabeth Cook, Gwendolyn(Glen) Cox & Allen Cook, Jr (Shantara Burnley).,siblings relatives & friends. Viewing Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2-4 pm at funeral home. Visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, 11-12 with funeral to follow at Peace and Goodwill Church 1723 Washington Ave. Knoxville, Tn. 37917. Interment in East TN. State Veterans Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home 615-244-4755.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Peace and Goodwill Church
Funeral services provided by
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
May 23, 2020
Uncle Al, God sent a special angel just for you rest in Heaven you will be dearly missed. We love you. Nikki, Kim, your sister in law Roberta Cook and your great nieces and nephews.
Kimberly Cook
Family
