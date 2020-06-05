Or Copy this URL to Share

Nashville - Allen Ray Cook, Sr. of Nashville, Tn. formally of Knoxville, Tn.



Age 69 passed away May 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Pauletta. Survived by children, Elizabeth Cook, Gwendolyn(Glen) Cox & Allen Cook, Jr (Shantara Burnley).,siblings relatives & friends. Viewing Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2-4 pm at funeral home. Visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, 11-12 with funeral to follow at Peace and Goodwill Church 1723 Washington Ave. Knoxville, Tn. 37917. Interment in East TN. State Veterans Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home 615-244-4755.









