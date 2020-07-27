1/1
Allen Raye Winton
Allen Raye Winton

Lenoir City - Allen Raye Winton age 78 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. Allen was retired from the X-10 Plant in Oak Ridge with 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter and loved to play softball in his younger years. Preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Ellis; father, Blaine Otis Winton; twin sister , Alice Thompson; brother, William (Sput) Ellis, and brother-in-law, Lowell Thompson.

Survived by his son, Jason Goley of Lenoir City; daughter, Cheron Winton of Knoxville; grandchildren: Isaiah Russell, Cherriah George, Canniah Winton, Brihanna Goley, and Cada'Lah Winton; sisters, Ella Jean (Benny Sr.) Goley of Lenoir City, Marie Winton Jones and Sheria Winton Johnson both of Knoxville; brother, Kevin Winton of Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews: LaShanda Goley, Tamela Goley, Benny H. Goley, Jr., Elisa Goley, Crystal Goley, William D. Goley, and William N. Goley.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 on Saturday, August 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Hackney Chapel Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
AUG
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
