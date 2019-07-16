|
|
Allen Sizemore Jr.
KNOXVILLE - Allen Sizemore Jr., age 90 of Farragut, passed away Sunday evening July 14, 2019 at NHC Farragut.
Allen was a member of Hines Valley Baptist Church. He was a faithful and loving husband, father and grandfather. Allen was retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major after 23 years of service. He served in the Pacific following World War II and in both Korean and Vietnam Wars. He later retired from the Department of Defense.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Arrowood Sizemore; parents, Allen Sizemore and Mary Wilson Sizemore; sister, Ada Henningsen; brothers, Harold, Mitchell and Charles Sizemore.
He is survived by his children, Karen Johnson and husband Warren, Terri Lea Thomas, Rosie Johnson and husband D.J., Allen Sizemore III all of Knoxville; 7 grandchildren, Sherry Frazier, Stacy Johnson, Allen Sizemore IV, Michelle Mason, Jeremiah Johnson, Tiffany Thomas Powers and Stephanie Thomas Mays; 8 great grandchildren, Hannah Thomas, Caroline and Claire Frazier, Allen (Buddy) Sizemore V, Nolan Mason, Dylan and Tyler Johnson, Nate Powers and Alexis Sizemore; sisters, Iva Henry, Virginia Malott and Shirley Hembree; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Steve Peek officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U S Army.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ,
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Sizemore family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019