Allie Marie DanielRutledge - Allie Marie Anderson Daniel, age 90, entered her heavenly home on December 5, 2020. She was an active member of Nance's Grove Baptist Church where she found great joy teaching eager preschoolers and 1st and 2nd graders in Sunday School. She also served as church clerk and WMU secretary for many years. She played a role in the Christmas play in 2019. She was a retired educator. She educated children for 32.5 years. She taught in Morgan, Jefferson, and Grainger Counties. She had a major influence on the students she taught in each county. She made sure the Bible was read and The Pledge of Allegiance was recited daily in her class as this was important to her character. She took pride in winning the spelling bee competitions in Grainger County. She was active in Grainger County retired teachers, as she served as the secretary for many years. She enjoyed attending a recent meeting at Grainger County Park. In later years, she delighted in seeing and reminiscing with her former students. She looked forward to the summer months as she would visit her buddy, Hubert Williams, to get fresh produce which she so enjoyed. She was proud of the title she held as RieRie given to her by Justin and Savanah Roberts, Beaux Lester, Lacey and Mack Roberts, Lauren and Dylan Cook, Tim and Amanda Roberts, and Savannah Cameron. She is preceded in death by her spouse of 56 years, Clarence James Daniel, her parents, Floyd and Clara Anderson, father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Berniece Daniel, bothers; Willis and John Anderson, sister-in-law Bonnie Anderson, and brothers-in-law Bill Long and Dana Weston. She is survived by her devoted children; Deborah Daniel and James (Teresa) Daniel. Brother Paul Anderson, sisters-in-law: Brenda Anderson, Marie Long and Anne Weston. Nieces and nephews: Kathy (Wade) McCullough, Franklin Anderson, Danny (Kathy) Long, Darla Kitts, Dane (Pam) Long, Angela (Steve) Bain, and Frankie (Beverly) Weston. Several great nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to her devoted church family, friends and her special caregiver of 6 years, Theresa Trent. She also enjoyed keeping up with and watching Little Bit, her cat. Marie would want all to live and abide by 1 Corinthians 13. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Body will lie in state Monday, December 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family request memorial donations be made to Nance's Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 337, New Market, TN 37820. These donations will be sent to the Gideons in Marie's honor. Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892