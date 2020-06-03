Allison Henningsen
Knoxville - Allison Henningsen age 47 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. For service information and to view the full obituary please visit www.gentrygriffey.com.
Knoxville - Allison Henningsen age 47 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. For service information and to view the full obituary please visit www.gentrygriffey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.