Allison Henningsen
Knoxville - Allison Henningsen age 47 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. For service information and to view the full obituary please visit www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
