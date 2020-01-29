|
Allison J. Daub
January 8, 1990 - January 27, 2020
Allison J. Daub, 30, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, TN, due to complications from Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, with her family surrounding her. Allison was born on January 8, 1990 in DeKalb, Illinois, to Bruce & Debbie (Jordan) Daub. Allison grew up in Franklin Grove, Illinois until her family moved to Loudon, TN in 2004. Where she graduated from Loudon High School in 2009. She worked for Subway in Tellico Village for many years, then worked for Newell Brands for the last 5 years. Allison developed many heartfelt friendships while at both companies. Allison's smile and joy for life were contagious and her laugh was infectious. She cared deeply for everyone in her path and children always held a special place in her heart. Allison nurtured and loved on every child as if they were her own. She accepted and followed Jesus faithfully. Allison had many passions. One of them being reading. She had a different book in every room of the house, in her car and read them all at once. Allison always wanted to live out the stories she had read. She also loved spending time with her family; Off Road Rock Climbing, boating, watching movies, playing cards and games. Allison's heart was filled with adventure and she always dreamed of traveling to Ireland. Allison's last gift to this world was to be able to donate her organs and tissues, so that others may live on. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; Lora (Barnes) Jordan-Reinke-Anderson, Delores Jordan, Dave Reinke and Bill & Bea (Payne) Daub. She is survived by her parents, Bruce & Debbie (Jordan) Daub of Loudon,TN, brother, Jordan (Jamie) Daub of Loudon, TN, sister, Amanda (Jamie) Henderson of Philadelphia, TN, two beautiful nieces; Jaylynn & Adrianna Daub, Grandfather, Jim Jordan of Oregon, IL., Step-Grandmother, Lou Reinke of Rochelle, IL, Uncle, Brian (Christina) Jordan of Oregon, IL, Uncle, Brian Daub of Loudon, TN, Uncle, Bill Daub of Rochelle, IL, Aunt, Betsy (Jim) Lovelady-Smith of Lindenwood, IL, Aunt, Barb (Derrick) Meyers of Chana, IL, 12 very loving cousins, adopted Aunt, Tionna (Jerry) Green, Rockford, TN, and her best friends, Jamilyn Butcher and Brandee Jones & children, Sweetwater, TN. Memorials may be made out to the family for advocating and educating for the disease, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:30 PM, Friday, Jan. 31st at the Loudon United Methodist Church, 509 Mulberry St. Loudon. Services honoring and remembering Allison will be Held 11:00 AM Saturday, Feb. 1st, also at the church, with Rev. Amy Cook and Elder Bobby Fields officiating. A private family Interment will take place at a later date. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020