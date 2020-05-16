|
Alma Everett Kirkland
Alma Everett Kirkland, born March 15, 1932, passed peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 with her sister and niece by her side at River Grove Healthcare Center. Alma grew up in Riverview Baptist Church. She always had a funny story to tell and loved to make others laugh.
Preceded in death by her husband; William Ed Kirkland, by her parents; Floyd and Myrtle (Oody) Everett, sister; Ruth Massengill, brother; C.E. "Dude" Everett.
She is survived by a son; Bruce Kirkland and friend Christy, sister; Faye E. Stamey, nieces; Jenny, Debbie, Judy, and Teresa, nephew; Clayton, also extended family members.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to River Oaks Assisted Living and River Grove Healthcare Center.
Friends may visit Loudon Funeral Home on Monday May 18, 2020 from the hours of 9am-5pm to pay respect. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Mitch Isbill officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.loudonfunrealhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2020