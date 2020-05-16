Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Everett Kirkland


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Everett Kirkland Obituary
Alma Everett Kirkland

Alma Everett Kirkland, born March 15, 1932, passed peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 with her sister and niece by her side at River Grove Healthcare Center. Alma grew up in Riverview Baptist Church. She always had a funny story to tell and loved to make others laugh.

Preceded in death by her husband; William Ed Kirkland, by her parents; Floyd and Myrtle (Oody) Everett, sister; Ruth Massengill, brother; C.E. "Dude" Everett.

She is survived by a son; Bruce Kirkland and friend Christy, sister; Faye E. Stamey, nieces; Jenny, Debbie, Judy, and Teresa, nephew; Clayton, also extended family members.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to River Oaks Assisted Living and River Grove Healthcare Center.

Friends may visit Loudon Funeral Home on Monday May 18, 2020 from the hours of 9am-5pm to pay respect. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Mitch Isbill officiating. An online guestbook is available at www.loudonfunrealhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -