Alma Faye Kite
Oliver Springs, TN
Alma Faye Kite (Silvey), "Boots," born on March 16, 1931 in Wheat, Tennessee, died from a long battle with Alzheimer's on March 4, 2019 at her home in Clinton surrounded by her family.
She was a resident of Coalfield and graduated from Coalfield High School. Mrs. Kite worked many years at Kayser Roth Hosiery Mill in Harriman. She then retired as a NICU Nurse from University of Tennessee Medical Center and later retired from Walmart. She loved to sew, color, sing, work crosswords, but nothing could ever amount to the love she had for her grandkids.
Boots was preceded in death by her father, William R. Silvey; mother, Dorothy Lee Silvey; daughter, Sharon Kaye Alexander; sisters, Irma Lee Turpin and Clara Roberta Bates; brothers, T.W. Silvey and Wesley Silvey; great-grandson, Kagan Cole Cross.
Survivors include her son, Thomas H. Silvey and his wife Beverly of Lancing; daughter, Willa Lynne Massengill of Clinton; grandchildren, Amanda, Casey, Loren, Bobby, Wesley, Haley, and a plethora of great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Rev. Dennis Armes officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.
www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019