Alma Geraldine Bryant
Oak Ridge - Alma Geraldine (Jerry) Bryant, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Born on August 9, 1932, in Athens, Tennessee, Jerry was retired from the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge. Prior to that, she worked as a nurses' aide at the Westmall Nursing Home in Oak Ridge, where she met her late husband, Charles Howard (Charlie) Bryant. Working at Westmall afforded Jerry the experience and ability to provide loving care to Charlie during his long-time illness and final days on earth. Charlie and Jerry are now together forever in their heavenly home.
Jerry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She was a phenomenal cook, who loved to cook for her family, and her family enjoyed every meal that she made for them. She was known best for her delicious homemade meat loaf, chocolate meringue pie, and hot chocolate.
Jerry was also preceded in death by parents James Harmon Conar and Ollie Belle Hafley Conar; sons John Daniel Lewis and James Lee Lewis, Sr.; grandson Craig Alan Fitzpatrick; and brothers Clarence Conar and Doug Conar. Jerry is survived by daughter Jo Ann (Chris) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren Brian Lewis, James Lee Lewis, Jr., and Emily Fitzpatrick; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Virginia Eaves, Mickey Tillery, and Joyce Goins.
Jerry is also survived by stepsons Doug (Adrienne) Bryant, Danny (Mary) Bryant, Dean (Rebecca) Bryant, and Dale (Lisa) Bryant, and stepdaughter Donna (Jay) Welcom, as well as step-grandchildren Matthew Bryant, Judith (Cissy) Hamlin, Dena Lundy, Julienne Guidera, Darren Bryant, Greg Bryant, Kristin Stelly, Jessica Walker, and Charlie Bryant and the 16 children of her 9 step-grandchildren.
Family will meet at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 6, at 3:00 p.m., for a private graveside service officiated by Danny Bryant.
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020