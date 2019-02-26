Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Lea Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma Lea Johnson Obituary
Alma Lea Johnson

Marietta, GA

Alma Lea Johnson, age 75, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Smelser; brother, Stanley Mayes; sisters, Betty Bob Ferguson, and Linda Faye Tallant; and parents, Claude and Georgette Mayes. She is survived by husband, Harold Doyle Johnson; sons, Kevin (Kim) Smelser and David Smelser; daughter, Judy Smelser; grandchildren, Andrew, Bradley, Jacob, Jarod, Benjamin, and Luke Smelser; and brothers, Donald Lee Mayes and Coy Ray Mayes. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday February 26, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Delph officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday February 27, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now