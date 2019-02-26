|
Alma Lea Johnson
Marietta, GA
Alma Lea Johnson, age 75, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on February 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Smelser; brother, Stanley Mayes; sisters, Betty Bob Ferguson, and Linda Faye Tallant; and parents, Claude and Georgette Mayes. She is survived by husband, Harold Doyle Johnson; sons, Kevin (Kim) Smelser and David Smelser; daughter, Judy Smelser; grandchildren, Andrew, Bradley, Jacob, Jarod, Benjamin, and Luke Smelser; and brothers, Donald Lee Mayes and Coy Ray Mayes. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday February 26, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Delph officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday February 27, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019