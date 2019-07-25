Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Following Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Solway Memorial Cemetery
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Solway Memorial Cemetery
Alma Llewellyn Obituary
Alma Llewellyn

Knoxville - Alma Hightower Llewellyn, age 94 went to her Heavenly home on July 23, 2019 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born to Frank and Lillian Hightower on October 6, 1924 in Robertsville, TN. She worked in the Title Insurance business for many, many years including Ticor and Abstract Title. She was the sweetest, most loving and caring mother, anyone could have. We kids were always her main concern. We were truly blessed to call her mother. A true friend to so many people. Never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lillian and her husband, James Llewellyn; sons-in-law, Joe Edwards and Wayne Kitts. Survived by sons, J.D (Donna) Llewellyn and Jack Llewellyn; daughters, Brenda (Clyde Cagle) Edwards and Linda Kitts; grandchildren, Mickey Edwards, Amy (Scott) Kirby, Chris (Ashley) Kitts, Kristi (Tim) Cox, Kelly (Gary) Chambers, Stacey (Jonathan) Benefield, John Llewellyn, Hunter (Rachel) Llewellyn, Tripp Llewellyn, Tate (Cody) Braun, Abbott Llewellyn; great-grandchildren, Parker, and Denton Kirby, Dustin and Meghan Kitts, Emma and Josh Benefield, Cullen Rifenberick, Bailey and Brook Cox, Alexandra, Maddox and Braxton Llewellyn, A.J. Chambers; special nephew, Bill Llewellyn; special nieces, Kim (John) Kanipe, Earlene (Vaughn) Bolinger, and Vickie Llewellyn; special caregiver, Frances Mackerson. Many thanks to Avalon Hospice; special nurses, Ashton, Hailey, and Nicola and many special friends. Family will receive friends Friday from 5:30-7:30 pm at Weaver Funeral Home with service to follow. Pastor Mark Kitts, Pastor Scott Allen and Dr. Jerry Taylor officiating. Pallbearers, Chris Kitts, Dustin Kitts, Vaughn Bolinger, Dennis Cox, Tim Cox and Michael Roth; Honorary Pallbearers, Bill Llewellyn, David Spoon and Mickey Edwards. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Saturday at Solway Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921 (865) 588-3868
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019
