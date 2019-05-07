Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Margaret Tipton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma Margaret Tipton Obituary
Alma Margaret Tipton

Knoxville, TN

Alma Margaret Tipton, age 92, passed away on May 5, 2019, at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alma is survived by her son, Gary Tipton; grandchildren, Alexis Tipton, Michael Pedigo, and Mack Pedigo; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth Mantooth, Grace Carter, Joy Tallent, and Donald Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Sharpe Tipton, Jr; daughter, Sharon Kaye Pedigo; parents Oscar and Maude Davis; siblings Edith Craig, Helen Robertson, Ralph Davis, Myrtle Davis and Bessie Reinert. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Wednesday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm. Burial will be 11am Thursday at Marietta Church Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now