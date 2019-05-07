|
|
Alma Margaret Tipton
Knoxville, TN
Alma Margaret Tipton, age 92, passed away on May 5, 2019, at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alma is survived by her son, Gary Tipton; grandchildren, Alexis Tipton, Michael Pedigo, and Mack Pedigo; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elizabeth Mantooth, Grace Carter, Joy Tallent, and Donald Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Sharpe Tipton, Jr; daughter, Sharon Kaye Pedigo; parents Oscar and Maude Davis; siblings Edith Craig, Helen Robertson, Ralph Davis, Myrtle Davis and Bessie Reinert. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Wednesday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm. Burial will be 11am Thursday at Marietta Church Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019