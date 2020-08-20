1/1
Alma May
1931 - 2020
Alma May

Clinton - Alma "Auntie" Jean May, age 89, of Clinton, heaven gained an angel on August 19, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1931 to the late Luther and Dixie Webber May. Alma was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church, where she was the Sunday School Treasury and loved her church family. Alma was a very special lady to her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Alma is preceded in death by, Brother, Ostes May and Nephew, Joel May.

Survived by:

Nieces Mary Gibson and husband Melvon, Dixie Bumgardner, Sandra Taylor

Special Great Nephew Wesley Gibson and wife Elizabeth

Nephew James May and wife Wendy

Great nieces April Tinker and Amanda Dotson

Great nephew B.J. Dotson

A Host of other family and friends

The family would like to thank all the PCM nurses for all their love and care during Ms. Alma's sickness.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with the Rev Bobby Metcalf officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23 at 1:15PM and go in funeral procession to the Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
AUG
23
Memorial Gathering
01:15 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and go in procession to the Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
