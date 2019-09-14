|
Alma Ronald Siedentopf
Knoxville - Alma Ronald Siedentopf, age 93, passed away on September 12, 2019. Alma was a member of Erin Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Robert Bonar Siedentopf; son, Robert Ronald Siedentopf; and daughter, Kathryn Elaine Siedentopf Hood. Alma is survived by sister, Rita Thompson (Joe); grandson, Walter Siedentopf (Sarah); granddaughter, Kristi Boggs (Chris); grandson, Tim Hood; great-grandchildren, Baylor and Katy Boggs; nieces, Renee O'Leary (Dan), Michele Standfast (Terry), and Lynelle Thompson; great-nieces, Nicole Standfast, Melea Kohne and son, Ely, Megan Shory (Adam) and son Daniel; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Siedentopf; and son-in-law, Tommy Hood. Family will receive friends 2-3pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to Celebrate Alma's life to immediately follow at 3pm. Graveside services will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery in Caledonia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the or .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019