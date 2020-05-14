|
|
Alma Rosetta Wilkerson
Philadelphia -
Early Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, our Heavenly Father called one of his angels home. Alma Rosetta Wilkerson "Silky", age 84 of Philadelphia, TN. She was home with her husband, Robert E Wilkerson and daughter, Brigina T Wilkerson.
She was born March 11, 1936. She accepted Christ at an early age and at her passing was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She received her B.S. in Education and taught in Georgia and Tennessee for 44 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Jodie F. and Voyace R. (Prater) Upton, son Daniel Eugene Wilkerson, sisters Helen Palmer, Juanita Jones, Jody Pearl White, and Mary Ellen Johnson, and brothers Charles (Bo) Upton and Louis Upton.
Survivors include husband: Robert E. Wilkerson, daughter Brigina T Wilkerson, son David E Wilkerson, USMC retired, daughter in law Jody L Wilkerson, grandsons Bryce M Wilkerson and Derek M Wilkerson of North Carolina. Brothers J.C. (Janice) Upton, J.N. (Rebekah) Upton and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Silky was a beautiful, generous, Christian woman who loved her family dearly. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and teacher. Mom (Silky), you will be fondly remembered and forever missed. "LOVE YOU MORE."
Family will hold a Celebration of life service at Kyker's Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, TN, at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Reggie Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or . Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomesomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020