Almeda Partain
Knoxville - Emma Almeda Partain, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was member of Graystone Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon, Elder and Assistant Treasurer. Almeda enjoyed teaching the members of Graystone Builders Sunday School Class. She retired from the Travelers Insurance Company after 26 years of employment. She was a member of Laureate Upsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
Almeda is preceded in death by her parents, George Kate Partain, born in Elberton, GA and Lucy Verenna McCarley Partain, born in Abbeville, SC; brothers, Albert Louis, S.A. and Paul Edward Partain; sisters, Thelma Louise Partain and Mary Christine Partain and nephew, David Partain of Alexandria, LA.
Survived by sister in law, Mary Hunter Partain of Hopkinsville, KY; nieces, Carolyn Partain of Alexandria, LA, Sandy Carpenter (Doug), Libby Loftus (Kenny) of Hopkinsville, KY, Mindy Sturm (Jeff) of Paducah, KY, Christy Powell of Elkton, KY; nephews, Sam Partain, Jr. (Jeanette) of Alexandria, LA, Albert "Bert" Partain (Julie) of Hopkinsville, KY; several great nieces; great nephews; great-great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020, 1:00-2:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, with a 2:00pm service, officiated by Rev. Les Rust. Graveside Services will follow at 3:00pm, Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.