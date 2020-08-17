Alonzo Byron Harmon III
Knoxville -
Alonzo Byron Harmon III, age 74, passed away Thursday, August 13th, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 3, 1946, in Knoxville, TN, to the late Alonzo Byron Harmon, Jr. and Martha Reynolds Harmon. Byron was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor during the Vietnam War. He was a real estate broker with Signature Homes in Knoxville for many years. He was a man of great faith and was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Knoxville for over 40 years, serving as an usher, a member of vestry, and a volunteer to their FISH Food Pantry. He was known as one of the kindest men you would ever meet and had a heart for all people. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, softball, traveling to new places, his beloved Vols, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal; daughters, Melanie Gartside (John) of Richmond Hill, GA, Marcia Wade (Nathan) of Oak Ridge; stepsons, Dustin Marshall and Ian Fritz of Knoxville; brother, Rufus Gaines Harmon of Pulaski, TN, and grandchildren, Katie, Hunter, and Annelle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, from 5-7 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. A military honor guard service will be held on Friday, August 21, at 11:30 am at the East TN State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Gov John Sevier Hwy. Pallbearers will be Nathan Wade, Hunter Wade, John Gartside, Dustin Marshall, Ian Fritz, Gaines Harmon, Steve Conner and Tony Pickett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the FISH Hospitality Pantries of Knoxville (www.fishpantry.org
).