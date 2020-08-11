1/1
Altheia Mincey Thompson
Altheia Mincey Thompson

Loudon - Altheia Mae Mincey Thompson age 80 of Loudon passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Altheia was a former cook at Over The Hill Grill and several other local restaurants. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Thompson; parents, Tommy and Mollie Mincey; brothers, Jim, Reed, and Bunt Mincey; sister, Betty Sue Mossholder. Survived by her 5 children: Roy Thompson (Jackie), Charlie Thompson, Joe Thompson, Sally Collins (Steve), and Crawford Thompson (Autumn); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, Tommy Mincey (Judy) and Jake Mincey (Lynn) along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday at the New Hope Cemetery in Philadelphia for graveside services. Serving pallbearers: Roy Thompson, Roy Thompson Jr., Tommy Thompson, Wesley Thompson, Zach Taylor and Steve Collins. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
the New Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

