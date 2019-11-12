|
Dr. Alton De Long
Dr. Alton Joseph De Long went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday November 10th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his partner of 35 years Agnes Gorham, his parents Merle and Marge and two brothers Mike and Danny. He is survived by his children John, Mikhail, and Natalie De Long. Dr. De Long retired after more than 35 years as a Professor of Architecture at the University of Tennessee. He was an accomplished artist, photographer, and author and enjoyed writing his blog. His family and friends will always cherish his memory and wit. Receiving of Friends will be Thursday November 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, TN from 6:00-8:00 PM and at 11:00 AM on Friday November 15th followed by graveside services at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir City, TN. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019