Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Alton De Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Alton De Long Obituary
Dr. Alton De Long

Knoxville -

Dr. Alton Joseph De Long went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday November 10th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his partner of 35 years Agnes Gorham, his parents Merle and Marge and two brothers Mike and Danny. He is survived by his children John, Mikhail, and Natalie De Long. Dr. De Long retired after more than 35 years as a Professor of Architecture at the University of Tennessee. He was an accomplished artist, photographer, and author and enjoyed writing his blog. His family and friends will always cherish his memory and wit. Receiving of Friends will be Thursday November 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, TN from 6:00-8:00 PM and at 11:00 AM on Friday November 15th followed by graveside services at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenoir City, TN. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -