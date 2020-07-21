Altonio Sumpter
Knoxville - Altonio Sumpter entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born December 17, 1963 to Nathaniel, Sr and Eleanor White Sumpter in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was educated in Horry County Public Schools and graduated Myrtle Beach High School, Class of 1984 where he played football as well. He was an avid sports fan who had a passion for cooking. His passion led to a Chef's position at Pete's Cafe for many years.
Al was a gentle soul with a tender heart. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. All with whom he shared a special bond and will have lasting memories. A cherished memory that will always remain is when he married the love of his life, Debra Davis.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Levon, Roger, James and Garrey, sister, Trina, grandmother, Mary Sumpter, cousin, S. Dwight Clark and mother-in-law, Vivian Smith.
Left to cherish his memory: devoted wife, Debra Davis Sumpter; daughters, Shanti Davis and Tenaya (Anthony) Jones; grandchildren, Omarr, Jada, Malayah, Nathan, Tre'yon, Terrance, Jaylen and Hendricks; brothers, Nathaniel, Jr. (Joyce) and Ronald (Olivia) Sumpter; sisters-in-law, Constance, Angela and Lorna Sumpter, Teresa Smith; brothers-in-law, Robert, Asbury III and Gregory Smith; aunts, Helen Williams, Patricia Besselieu; uncles, Matthew and Laven Sumpter, David Grate; a loving and devoted host of nieces, nephews and cousins to include a very special nephew, Asbury "Bury" Smith IV; devoted friends, John Abraham, Allan Wesley, Ricky Branner and Kenneth Holt, CEC Church family and the Myrtle Beach, SC community.
Friday, July 24, 2020, a public walk through visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at CEC, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks will be required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.