Alva Crockett Hadder
Alva Crockett Hadder

Knoxville - HADDER, ALVA CROCKETT passed away August 26, 2020 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, TN. The daughter of Dora and Paul Crockett, Alva was born on June 16, 1922 in Wildersville, TN. Alva will be lovingly remembered by children Jerry Hadder (Marie) of Gainesville, GA, Suzanne Lance (Austin) of Farragut, TN, and Steve Hadder (Adrienne) of Virginia Beach, VA; by grandchildren Sheryl Edwards (Chas), Kim McCullock (Shannon), Scott Lance (Brooke), and Katelyn Hadder; by six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Alva was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Miller Hadder, and by brothers James Paul Crockett, Jr., and William Gardner Crockett. She was a magnificent hostess, cook, and writer of beautiful letters. After retiring from Hadder's Mens Wear in Gatlinburg, she experienced and shared many joys of living in the Smoky Mountains. The family would like to express its deepest appreciation to the caregivers at Canterfield of Oak Ridge and Amedisys Hospice. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-donatenow)

The family will hold private graveside services.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
