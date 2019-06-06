|
|
Alva Estelle Mackey
Rutledge - Alva Estelle Mackey, age 89, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home in Rutledge. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Mackey and infant daughter Wilma Ople Mackey; parents James Harley Owens and Audria Brown Owens; sisters Ila Johnson and Daisy Morgan, and brothers Odilan Owens, J.H. Owens, Delmer Owens, and Earl Owens.
She is survived by her sisters Mary Blair, Leta Lawrence, and Wanda Groover, all of Rutledge, Darlene Rush, and Shirley (Charles) Wolfenbarger of Jefferson City; brother Elmer (Jeanette) Owens of Rutledge, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Funeral services will begin immediately following with Rev. Jared Norris and Rev. Greg Williamson officiating.
The nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Blue Springs Family Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 6 to June 7, 2019