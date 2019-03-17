Services
Alvin D. Atkins

Alvin D. Atkins Obituary
Alvin D. Atkins

Knoxville, TN

Alvin Doyle Atkins, age 78, passed away March 15, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Ruth Keeney and father, Dana Atkins. Survived by wife Dorothy Williams Atkins, sons Alvin and Tonya Atkins and Brian and Leslie Atkins, grandchildren Charles, Elizabeth, Bridget, Brandon, and Brayden, step-grandson Austin (Charity), great-grandchildren Mercedes, Aiden, and Thea, several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow with Rev. James Hammock officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Piney Grove Cemetery in Anderson County for a 2:00pm interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
