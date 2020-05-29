Alvin Jack "Pops" HoustonLoudon - Alvin Jack "Pops" Houston age 58 of Loudon passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. Jack was a retired brick mason. He loved to camp and be around his family and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Tony Coffman; brother-in-law, Larry Price; grandparents, Ethel and Arthur Brown, Cliff and Maude Hudson, and Roy Luttrell. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Houston; mother, Juanita Luttrell; father, Jack Hudson (Evelyn); sons, Larry Webb (Kim) and Lloyd Webb; daughter, Melissa Packett (Bobbie Kagley); grandchildren: Andrea (Brandon) Deaton, Nicole Cordero (Bryce), Lacy Slicksteling (Frankie), Courtney Pratt (Charles), Andy Packett (Miranda); 8 great grandchildren and 1 unborn great grandchild; sisters, Diane Price, Stacy Grider (Scott), Pam McBryer (Ralph); brother, Kevin Houston; sister-in-law, Sue Thompson (Steve), Faye Price; special niece, Cindy Silvey along with many other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Danny Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Bryce Cordero, Brandon Deaton, Andy Packett, Charles Pratt, David Roberts, Ernie Jones. Honorary pallbearer will be Kevin Houston. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.