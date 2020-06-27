Alvin Joe Sexton
Loudon - Alvin Joe "Joey" Sexton, Jr.- age 54 of Loudon passed away suddenly June 26, 2020 at his home. Joey attended Ten Mile Holiness Church of Jesus Christ. He owned and operated Joey Sexton Carpet Installation for 34 years. Joey loved to fish and grill. He was an avid UT Sports and Nascar fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Joe Sexton Sr; brother, Shannon Edward Sexton; sister, Ida Mae Sexton; step brother, Roger Lee Sexton, and grandparents, Ollie and Edward Marshall.Joey is survived by wife, Candie Sexton; daughter, Destiny Marie Simerly (Andrew); son Alvin Joe Sexton III (Sandy); stepchildren: Jordan, Jonathon and Alisha Crumley; mother, Bettie Sexton; brothers: Kevin Lee Sexton, Tim Sexton (Tina), Robert Ernest Sexton, and David Sexton (Aimee), sister, Caroline Michelle Stockett; special friend and business partner, David McWhorter; special friends, C.W. Thurman and Carol Alexander; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Sue Jones; sister-in-law, Sherry Humphrey, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rusty Waller officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for 11 a.m. graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.