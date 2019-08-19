Services
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
(423) 745-5361
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home
521 North Jackson Street
Athens, TN 37303
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Alvin Lee Poore

Alvin Lee Poore Obituary
Alvin Lee Poore

Riceville - Alvin Lee Poore, age 81 of Riceville, Tenn. passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence. He was a native of Knoxville, Tenn, resident of McMinn County for 50 years, a son of the late Steve and Mable Poore and preceded in death by Sister: Frances Palmer. He retired from Easterly's Home Decorating Inc. after 35 years service. He was a Board member of Riceville Utilites, a former member of Athens Lions Club, Charter member of Riceville Volunteer Fire Dept. and a member of East Athens Baptist Church.

Survivors: Wife 61 years: Phyllis Kaye Mitchell Poore of Riceville, Tenn., Son and Daughter-in-law: Phillip and Marcia Poore of Cleveland, Tenn. Three Daughters and Sons-in-law: Karen and Glade Willis of Athens, Tenn., Peggy and Darrell Darnbush of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Laura and Tim Brogden of Cleveland, Tenn., Brother and sister-in-law: Wayne and Carla Poore of Knoxville, Tenn., Nine Grandchildren, Six Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 7:00 P.M. Monday in the Chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Robertson and Rev. Mike Dannel. Interment will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of our son: Phillip Poore to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr. Suite 101 Knoxville, Tenn. 37902. The family would like thank Hospice of Chattanooga and especially Amber and Felicia for all there care. The family will receive friends from 4-7 Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Alvin-Poore. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
