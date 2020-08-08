Alvin Leslie Acker, Jr.
Knoxville - Alvin Leslie Acker, Jr. age 95 passed away August 6, 2020 at the Pointe at Lifespring.
Alvin, born 1925, grew up on Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville, TN, until his father, Alvin Leslie Acker, DDS and wife, Mary Ellis Acker, moved the family to the Holston Hills area in East Knoxville in 1939.
He was in Central High, in Knoxville, when WWII started. His mother signed for him to go into the Navy at age 17 years. He served on the USS Armadillo and the USS Kern in the Pacific theater. By the time the war was over, he had become a Machinist Mate, 1st Class. Upon returning home after the war, he entered the University of Tennessee but later transferred to Tennessee Technical Engineering, Cookeville, TN, obtaining a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
He worked for the Dupont Company in Chattanooga, TN, where he met their nurse, Ann Stack, RN whom he married in 1957. Ultimately he moved to their Delaware office, where they raised two children, Alvin Leslie Acker, III and Christina Acker. Upon retiring, in 1981 they moved to the old home place on 203 S. Chilhowee Drive in East Knoxville.
They belonged to St. John's Cathedral, Episcopal Church in Knoxville. He was active in Habitat Community Services. East Knoxville Community Service allowed him to help develop the Holston River Park in 1986, and he served on Town Hall East as President. He was affectionately referred to as "The mayor of East Town". After a fracture hip replacement and a fractured arm, he and his wife were moved to an assisted living facility, the Pointe located off Washington Pike in East Knoxville.
He predeceased his wife of 57 years, Anne Stack Acker (who passed away August 7, 2020), son, Alvin Leslie Acker, III, daughter Christine Acker Starr (deceased); granddaughters Malissa Utterback (John) and Vanessa Starr of Newark, Delaware; Olivia Acker of Jefferson City, TN and two great grand children, Savanna and Body; brother Dr. James J. Acker, MD and his wife Carolyn Acker, and brother-in-law, William Stack and his wife Margo Stack.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Senior Living at the Pointe on Washington Pike, in East Knoxville for their kind and professional care.
A private memorial graveside service will be held in the near future.
As Alvin enjoyed a long membership with St. John's Cathedral, gifts of appreciation may be made at 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902 or to The Pointe at Lifespring Senior Living, 4371 Lifespring Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Click Funeral Homer & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Alvin Acker. www.clickfuneralhome.com
.