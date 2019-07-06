Services
Corryton Baptist Church
7615 Foster Rd
Corryton, TN 37721
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin McNutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin McNutt


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin McNutt Obituary
Alvin McNutt

- - Alvin McNutt, 67, passed away on June 30, 2019, with his son by his side. He was born on March 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Survived by his son, JP (Amanda) McNutt, granddaughter Kendall McNutt, his sisters Diane (David) Reed and Francis Orick.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 on July 6th at Corryton Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name in honor of his granddaughter Kendall to Corryton Church Preschool Program 7615 Foster Road Corryton, TN 37721.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.