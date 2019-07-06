|
|
Alvin McNutt
- - Alvin McNutt, 67, passed away on June 30, 2019, with his son by his side. He was born on March 27, 1952, in Knoxville, TN and a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Survived by his son, JP (Amanda) McNutt, granddaughter Kendall McNutt, his sisters Diane (David) Reed and Francis Orick.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 on July 6th at Corryton Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name in honor of his granddaughter Kendall to Corryton Church Preschool Program 7615 Foster Road Corryton, TN 37721.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019