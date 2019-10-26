Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
East View Memorial Gardens
Highway 11 E.
Alvin Moore Obituary
Alvin Moore

Alvin Moore, age 84, was called to his Heavenly home Thursday, October 24. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Mabel Moore, wife, Mary Moore , son, Michael Moore.

Survived by son, Gary Moore; brother, Michael (Phyllis) Moore, Clarence Moore; sister, Gladys Knight; grandchildren, nieces, cousins; close friends Ms. Betty Winton, Johnny Byers.

Alvin was a member of Payne Avenue Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.

He retired from Y-12 as a machinist.

Funeral services Payne Avenue Baptist Church,

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019; funeral service, 6:00 p.m.

Interment, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, East View Memorial Gardens, Highway 11 E. Family and friends gathering 6006 Green Valley Drive, Knoxville, TN.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
