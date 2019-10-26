|
Alvin Moore
Alvin Moore, age 84, was called to his Heavenly home Thursday, October 24. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Mabel Moore, wife, Mary Moore , son, Michael Moore.
Survived by son, Gary Moore; brother, Michael (Phyllis) Moore, Clarence Moore; sister, Gladys Knight; grandchildren, nieces, cousins; close friends Ms. Betty Winton, Johnny Byers.
Alvin was a member of Payne Avenue Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.
He retired from Y-12 as a machinist.
Funeral services Payne Avenue Baptist Church,
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019; funeral service, 6:00 p.m.
Interment, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, East View Memorial Gardens, Highway 11 E. Family and friends gathering 6006 Green Valley Drive, Knoxville, TN.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019