Alvin Murrell
Seymour - Alvin Murrell, from Seymour, Tennessee, passed into the loving arms of God on October 24, 2020. Born in Knoxville to Ernest and Georgia Murrell in 1937. He had a long career as a mechanic, instructor, and ending his career in management with Sea Ray Boats. Alvin loved his family more than anything on Earth, just below his love of God. He loved to travel, camp, tinker in his workshop, could fix literally anything and spent many hours on the lake. He passed his love of adventure to his three children and many grandchildren. They will forever carry a piece of him in their hearts.
Alvin married the love of his life in 1963, Nancy Hurd Murrell. Together they raised their children, advanced through their careers and welcomed each grandchild as a gift. After retiring, Alvin and Nancy spent countless hours in the garden, exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and traveling to visit their kids as they moved throughout the US. Alvin served in the United States Army, earning the status of expert rifleman. He was so proud of his military service and could rarely be found without his military hat on his head. In honor of Alvin, thank a military serviceman or woman when you see them! Alvin was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest and Georgia (Johnson) Murrell, his brothers Eugene 'Sonny' Murrell, Wallace Murrell and EJ Murrell, his sisters Alberta Hancock, Ruth Hunter and Constance Murrell. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Hurd) Murrell, children Connie Haynes (Bryan), Greg Murrell (Jodie), and Karla Coppinger (Chuck). Grandchildren, Makenzey Haynes, Madison Haynes, Isabella Murrell, Reece Murrell, Everett Coppinger, Bronwyn Coppinger, Camille Coppinger. All family and friends are welcomed to the graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00PM with full military honors. Social distancing and masks are required to attend. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Alvin's honor to, The American Legion Post 104 Sevierville Tennessee, PO Box 4242 Sevierville, TN 37864. http://tnpost104.org/donate/
The family will plan a celebration of life for Alvin in the months to come. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com