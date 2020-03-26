Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Alvin Norris Obituary
Alvin Norris

Knoxville - Alvin F. Norris passed away March 25, 2020 after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Alvin L. Norris and Ruby Norris; sisters, Frances Hooper, Blanch Pedego, Nancy Gonzalez; brothers, Ernest T. Norris and Robert L. Norris and several nieces and nephews. Alvin is survived by sisters, Frankie (Tom) McCown, Faye Ricker; several generations of nieces, nephews; great nieces; great nephews and his little dog, Pepper of many years whom he truly loved. He also leaves behind special friends, Tanelle, Becky and all those at William S Trimble Company.In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Memory of Alvin and Pepper to Young Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street Knoxville, TN 37919. The family invites friends to visit Berry Funeral Home Friday, March 27, 2020 between the hours of 1:00pm-4:00pm to pay their respects. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, officiated by Rev. Dana Fachman. Condolences may be expressed at www.BerryFuneralHome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
