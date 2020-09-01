1/1
Alvin R. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin R. Jones

Knoxville - Alvin Ray Jones, age 69, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with The Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was a devoted father and loving papaw. Al spent over 40 years repairing roofs and volunteering his services to the community. He had a passion for his hot rods, motorcycles and living for The Lord. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Al is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Jones and Ethel Burnette; sisters, Shirley Merrifield and Sylvia Roach; and brother, George Jones.

He is survived by his children, Chris Martin, Ashley Jones-Hammond, Jessica Bales, Andrea Reed and Talyr Hill; 14 grandchildren; lifelong friend, Carlene Mink; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may share condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.

There will be a service on September 19, 2020, details will be finalized and shared on the website.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved