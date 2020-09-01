Alvin R. Jones
Knoxville - Alvin Ray Jones, age 69, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with The Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was a devoted father and loving papaw. Al spent over 40 years repairing roofs and volunteering his services to the community. He had a passion for his hot rods, motorcycles and living for The Lord. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Jones and Ethel Burnette; sisters, Shirley Merrifield and Sylvia Roach; and brother, George Jones.
He is survived by his children, Chris Martin, Ashley Jones-Hammond, Jessica Bales, Andrea Reed and Talyr Hill; 14 grandchildren; lifelong friend, Carlene Mink; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may share condolences online at www.sherwoodchapel.com
.
There will be a service on September 19, 2020, details will be finalized and shared on the website.